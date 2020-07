Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 15:23 Hits: 1

A group of Senate Republicans are raising red flags over the rapid expansion of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, which they worry could impact interest rates, the strength of the U.S. dollar and the overall U.S. economy before colleagues realize...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508970-ballooning-fed-balance-sheet-sparks-gop-concerns