Pelosi Jabs Trump With A New Nickname Amid Slamming His COVID-19 Response

Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday coined a new nickname for President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus crisis as cases continue surging throughout the country.

After saying that Congress “can’t go home” until there is agreement on the next coronavirus relief package during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Pelosi took a cue from the President on his name-calling habit by dubbing him “Mr. Make Matters Worse” as she criticized his downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has made matters worse from the start — delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it’ll go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest — and we’re in this situation,” Pelosi said, before taking aim at Trump for repeatedly expressing his hope that the coronavirus will someday disappear “like a miracle.”

Shortly before Pelosi’s interview on CBS aired, Trump name-called Pelosi in a Sunday morning tweet.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said I made a mistake when I banned people from infected China from entering the U.S. in January. Tens of thousands of lives were saved, as she danced in the Streets of Chinatown (SF) in late February. Biden agreed with her, but soon admitted that I was right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Pelosi went on to slam Trump for demanding that schools reopen amid spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide.

“The best way to send our children to school is to fund it,” Pelosi said. “That takes money, that’s in the HEROES Act.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Pelosi coins new nickname for Trump: "Mr. Make Matters Worse" pic.twitter.com/29LpvVbb2o — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 26, 2020

