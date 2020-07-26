The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pelosi Jabs Trump With A New Nickname Amid Slamming His COVID-19 Response

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday coined a new nickname for President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus crisis as cases continue surging throughout the country.

After saying that Congress “can’t go home” until there is agreement on the next coronavirus relief package during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Pelosi took a cue from the President on his name-calling habit by dubbing him “Mr. Make Matters Worse” as she criticized his downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has made matters worse from the start — delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it’ll go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest — and we’re in this situation,” Pelosi said, before taking aim at Trump for repeatedly expressing his hope that the coronavirus will someday disappear “like a miracle.”

Shortly before Pelosi’s interview on CBS aired, Trump name-called Pelosi in a Sunday morning tweet.

Pelosi went on to slam Trump for demanding that schools reopen amid spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide.

“The best way to send our children to school is to fund it,” Pelosi said. “That takes money, that’s in the HEROES Act.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/715p6rpoJ9o/pelosi-trump-nickname-mr-make-matters-worse

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version