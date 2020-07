Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 12:48 Hits: 2

Conservative lawmakers blasted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he sided with the court's liberal wing in a 5-4 decision Friday that rejected a Nevada church’s request to block the state government from enforcing a cap on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509001-conservatives-blast-supreme-court-ruling-roberts-has-abandoned-his