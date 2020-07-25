Employers Are Pissed People Won't Die For $8.50 An Hour

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 22:30 Hits: 4

A sandwich shop owner in Buford, Gwinnett County Georgia, is angry that his fellow Georgia residents who lost their jobs to coronavirus don't want to come to work for him for $8.50 to $10.00 an hour. He says it's because of that sweet $600 a week they're getting in unemployment insurance (which expires at midnight tonight). But it might have something to do with the fact that coronavirus infection rates in Gwinnett County are among the highest in the state. In fact 209 of the state's deaths and 14,442 of the state's 156,500 cases were there, as of Friday, July 24. But according to the would-be employer, it's lazy people sitting at home on their fat $600. Get out here and make me a sam'ich.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/employers-are-pissed-people-wont-die-850