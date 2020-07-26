MN Couple Sport Swastika Masks In Wal-Mart

Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020

A Minnesota couple was caught on video wearing homemade masks with swastikas on the front as they shopped at Wal-Mart. Oh, and the male was wearing a Trump t-shirt. Totally on brand. Here is the video Racist couple in Marshall, MN wearing swastikas on their mask at Walmart pic.twitter.com/sBgHr6ILC0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 25, 2020 The couple was confronted by furious shoppers, rightfully disgusted by what they saw. One man said: “You’re sick, yeah, you’re sick.” The Nazi's woman's response? Flipping him off. The man filming her continued: “You have an illness. You can’t be American and wear that mask.You cannot. We literally had a war about this.” Another shopper said: “I kill Nazis. My grandfather killed Nazis." The woman, unrepentent, yelled: “I’m not a Nazi. I’m trying to tell people what’s going to happen in America." In response, a shopper yelled: “You’re wearing a swastika." Nazi Karen responds: “If you vote for Biden, you are going to be in Nazi Germany. That’s what it is going to be like.” This makes zero sense. Biden is not a Nazi. We are not Nazi Germany. A shopper continued: “You’re sick. You’re literally wearing a Nazi flag right now." Nazi Karen continued: “Yeah, because socialism is going to happen here in America."

