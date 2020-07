Articles

The Committee To Defend The President returned a $1,000 contribution to Earl Holt III, whose racist writings were cited by the white man who shot 9 Black parishioners in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.

(Image credit: David Goldman/AP)

