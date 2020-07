Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 11:00 Hits: 8

The National Association of State Workforce Agencies tells lawmakers on Capitol Hill that it would take most states 8-20 weeks to move to a modified system of awarding benefits.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/25/895212697/state-unemployment-agencies-could-take-months-to-adapt-to-wh-proposal-memos-show?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics