Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 11:57 Hits: 8

The President's tone shifts on the pandemic as he resumes briefings at the White House – except he's sans experts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/25/895329173/week-in-politics-trump-sees-rough-week-as-pandemic-worsens-in-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics