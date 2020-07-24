‘In A Perfectly Just Republic,’ Bella Abzug – Born A Century Ago – Would Have Been President

Articles

Pamela S. Nadell, American University One hundred years ago, on July 24, 1920, Bella Savitzky was “born yelling” in the Bronx, a month before the 19th Amendment gave women the vote. A warrior for every social justice movement of her day, Bella Savitzky Abzug stood on the front lines protesting injustices that still roil this nation. On the TV series “Mrs. America,” Abzug jousted with feminists Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan in scenes from the heady, early days of the women’s movement in the 1970s. But before then, she risked her life to defend an African American man accused of raping a white woman in Mississippi. She fought to “End the Arms Race, Not the Human Race.” She championed labor, marched to end the Vietnam War and celebrated New York, the city that she loved.

