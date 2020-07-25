The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

OAN Airs Segment Calling QAnon 'A Widely Accepted System Of Beliefs'

As others have noted, OAN's reporter used to work for Russian media's Sputnik. Rouz also recently had a segment where COVID-19 was the product of an elaborate plot by Bill Gates, George Soros, and the Clintons as a means of "population control." Twitter's purge of some 7000 accounts linked to QAnon is just more of the same deep-state plot against Donald Trump and his supporters, or so goes the theory for these lunatics. Trump, for his part, often retweets such nonsense in support of QAnon on OAN, but also Sinclair and Fox News. via Media Matters

