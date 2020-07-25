Trump Finally Realizes He's Killing Off His Base

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 14:21 Hits: 8

Honestly, even people in the allegedly "liberal" media cannot help themselves when it comes to Trump. He wears a mask once and suddenly we have the answer to the question, "When will Trump become presidential?" Well, kids, apparently it's 105 days before he wants to get re-elected! Woo-hoo! Witness reporter Carol Lee crediting Trump with a "shift" in tone, and a "broad political reset," which she called "striking." She claims he's shown "a real recognition" that the virus should dictate his strategy, which he had been loath to do because he is an ignorant, craven a$$hole. She doesn't say that, though. Couching it in delicate, sterile terms, she reported that things like having a strategy is "something that he has really resisted since the pandemic became an issue several months ago." "Resisted." An "issue." Four million cases and 140,000 dead is, you know, just that pandemic issue. Anyhow, Trump's saying masks maybe help was enough to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci's conscience let him say something positive about Trump on Fox News, so Fauci was let out of the Trump dungeon to do just that. God only knows when he'll appear at a briefing anytime soon, or be allowed to speak on a network other than Fox. Then Steve Kornacki asked Ashley Parker what she is hearing about what may have brought about this dramatic shift (where is the sarcasm font when you need it?) in Trump's attitude towards mask-wearing, and the acknowledgement that COVID-19 is maybe not a hoax. Parker, finally, said the quiet part out loud.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-finally-worried-about-his-own-voters