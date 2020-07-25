The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tiffany Cross Causes Trump 'Diversity Director' To Melt Down On Live TV

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Bruce LeVell heads up Trump's "National Diversity Coalition," he usually lands on Fox News and Fox Business where he can usually just parrot the usual talking points before moving on to the next talking point, but he was no match for Tiffany Cross, who was first in the host rotation for Joy Reid's empty seat on AM Joy. The clip above is about halfway into the interview, where she has already taken apart his standard bragging points, which were pretty lame to begin with: Lowest unemployment in the Black community, 10-year funding for HBCUs and more argle-bargle. She moved on to COVID-19, reviewing the state of things in the country,.,

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tiffany-cross-causes-trump-diversity

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version