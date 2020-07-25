Tiffany Cross Causes Trump 'Diversity Director' To Melt Down On Live TV

Articles

Bruce LeVell heads up Trump's "National Diversity Coalition," he usually lands on Fox News and Fox Business where he can usually just parrot the usual talking points before moving on to the next talking point, but he was no match for Tiffany Cross, who was first in the host rotation for Joy Reid's empty seat on AM Joy. The clip above is about halfway into the interview, where she has already taken apart his standard bragging points, which were pretty lame to begin with: Lowest unemployment in the Black community, 10-year funding for HBCUs and more argle-bargle. She moved on to COVID-19, reviewing the state of things in the country,.,

