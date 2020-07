Articles

For over half a century, the civil rights icon John Lewis – who died July 17th - made history fighting for desegregation and for the right to vote in the U.S. Dawn Porter’s documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles his life of activism. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.

Camera: Mike Burke Producer: Penelope Poulou

