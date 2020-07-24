The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dissenter Weekly: Massive COVID-19 Outbreak At Women’s Medical Prison—Plus, Disney, McDonald’s Retaliate Against Workers

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola provides an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at Federal Medical Center Carswell, where the number of women who have tested positive is now over 500. NSA whistleblower Reality Winner is one of the prisoners that received positive results.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers the Pentagon’s “aggressive” leak investigation that Pentagon Secretary Mark Esper apparently launched in early 2020. He breaks down how the insider threat program was likely used and the impact it probably has had on potential whistleblowers.

This edition also highlights multiple stories of workplace retaliation against employees at Disney and McDonald’s because they demanded safety protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, McDonald’s apparently has a “blacklist” of gossipers or troublemakers.

To watch the show, click on the above player or go here.

This week’s stories:

At Carswell, More Than 500 Women, Including Reality Winner, Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

In Early 2020, Pentagon Launched ‘Aggressive’ Investigation Into ‘Bad Leaks’

McDonald’s Worker Says Corporation Fired Her For Organizing, Seeking Safety Gear During COVID-19

Disney Allegedly Fired Performers After They Demanded COVID-19 Testing

Lucasfilm Supports Sgt. Esqueda, Who Blew The Whistle On Eric Lurry’s Death

***

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBELIKE ON FACEBOOKFOLLOW ON TWITTER

Send tips and feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

The post Dissenter Weekly: Massive COVID-19 Outbreak At Women’s Medical Prison—Plus, Disney, McDonald’s Retaliate Against Workers appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/07/24/dissenter-weekly-reality-winner-mcdonalds-disney-covid19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version