ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

President Trump announced this week he’s taking his show of federal force on the road, a transparent effort to trumpet “law and order” as he stares down potential political defeat in November. Trump announced a “surge” of federal law enforcement in Chicago and Albuquerque, slipping in a few digs against Democrats for good measure.
An offensive comment really came back to haunt Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) this week. It all started when a reporter for The Hill overheard the Florida congressman get into a disagreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the steps of the Capitol. After the lawmakers parted ways, Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez a “f*cking b*tch.”
On Wednesday, Yoho took to the House floor to offer a half-hearted apology for any “misunderstanding.” He denied uttering the vulgar phrase.
The next day, Ocasio-Cortez laid into Yoho during a floor speech of her own. “To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology and to accept silence as a form of acceptance, I could not allow that to stand,” she said.
Trump Premieres Season 2 Of The Coronavirus Briefings
The nationwide surge of coronavirus cases, along with the mounting death toll, finally forced Trump back into the White House briefing room. This week, he resumed his coronavirus briefings after a months-long absence.
Trump has also used the briefings to once again display his rosy thinking that the coronavirus pandemic will “disappear.” The President also painted himself as Mr. Mask, after shunning the simple but effective face coverings for months.
Is this feature useful?
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015