Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 20:16 Hits: 6

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Evan Medeiros, professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University, about escalating tensions between the U.S. and China and the consulate closures ordered by each side.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/24/895191968/what-is-the-future-of-u-s-china-relations?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics