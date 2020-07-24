The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

If Deploying Stormtroopers Is Meant To Get Trump Reelected, It Doesn't Seem To Be Working

The president is enjoying watching his stormtroopers on TV so much that he's decided to expand the stormtrooper program. President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department will "immediately surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque in an effort to combat violent crime. This is being described as having a focus on crime rather than unrest, but it's obviously meant to be the same kind of hairy-chested entertainment that Trump voters have been enjoying in Fox News reports from Oregon. But a new Quinnipiac poll suggests it's not working as intended. July 22, 2020 - Texans Say 2 To 1 That Coronavirus Spread Is "Out Of Control," Governor's Ratings Drop In Quinnipiac University Texas Poll; Biden & Trump Locked In Tight Race

