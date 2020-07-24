'Suppress The Vote': McConnell Proposes $0 In Election Assistance To States

Articles

Progressives are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump of pulling out all the stops to suppress the vote in November after new details of the Republican coronavirus stimulus plan revealed it does not propose a single dollar in election assistance funding. A summary (pdf) of the Republican plan obtained by the New York Times Thursday doesn't mention election funding directly, but it does note that the GOP relief package will propose "no additional money for state/local governments." The draft adds in a parenthetical, "Certainly expect to get some [funding] added in negotiations with the Dems." "It is outrageous that this proposal contains not one penny to help states conduct safe elections during a global pandemic," Sean Eldridge, founder and president of Stand Up America, said in a statement. "Policymakers should be doing everything they can to ensure voters are not forced to risk their health to cast their ballot." "Instead," Eldridge said, "it seems Mitch McConnell is doing everything he can to suppress the vote by putting voters in danger."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/supress-vote-mcconnell-proposes-0-election