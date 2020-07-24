Is Trump Falling For The Fake Pandemic Or Playing 11-Dimensional Chess? Wingnuts Can't Decide!

Articles

Yesterday, Trump announced that the portions of the Republican National Convention that he abruptly switched to Jacksonville, Florida, won't take place there after all. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there will not be Republican convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida.... "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right," Trump said at the White House. "To have a big convention, it's not the right time." "There's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe," Trump said. He said he would still deliver a convention speech but in a "different form."

