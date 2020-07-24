The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Is Trump Falling For The Fake Pandemic Or Playing 11-Dimensional Chess? Wingnuts Can't Decide!

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Yesterday, Trump announced that the portions of the Republican National Convention that he abruptly switched to Jacksonville, Florida, won't take place there after all. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there will not be Republican convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida.... "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right," Trump said at the White House. "To have a big convention, it's not the right time." "There's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe," Trump said. He said he would still deliver a convention speech but in a "different form."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-falling-fake-pandemic-or-playing-11

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version