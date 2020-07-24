Kids Can Catch COVID-19, Can Pass It On To Others, Can Get Seriously Ill, And Can Definitely Die

Articles

In his latest appearance on Fox News, Donald Trump declared that he thought testing for COVID-19 was “overrated,” though he grudgingly agreed that he would allow tests to continue. Jaw-dropping as that might seem, in a way Trump is right—since he’s completely surrendered any idea of responding to the pandemic, what’s the point in testing? There’s to be no national coordination of testing, no unified system of case tracing, no national mandate on masks, and no suggestion of providing states with any guidance on addressing the still-increasing number of cases. Once you’re content to drown, is there really any reason to measure the rising tide? Of course, Trump doesn’t intend to go down alone. And his basic inflexibility means that once he has said something, he never even considers the option of changing his mind. So it’s perfectly understandable that in a Wednesday briefing, Trump absolutely declared his commitment to reopening schools and plopping children into closely-packed chairs. That includes his own son and his grandchildren, though of course, none of the above actually attend a public school. In expressing his commitment to experimenting on kids, Trump went through an entire set of talking points about children’s inability to catch COVID-19 or to transmit the disease to others—talking points that are 100% wrong.

