Second quarter lobbying spending falls off but top K Street firms still thrive

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 20:19 Hits: 8

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Total lobbying spending slipped during the second quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the nation and lawmakers failed to find middle ground on how best to address its devastating consequences.

From April through June, lobbying spending totaled $821 million , according to OpenSecrets’ initial review of second quarter filings. That’s significantly less than the near $860 million total shelled out during the same period last year.

Despite the drop-off, each of the top lobbying firms actually increased their revenue thanks to an influx of new clients. That disconnect suggests clients are looking to established, well-connected K Street powerhouses to navigate a Washington in crisis.

Second-quarter lobbying spending dropped to its lowest level since President Donald Trump took office. It also dipped far below the first quarter of 2020, when lobbying spending reached a record-breaking $938 million. Spending is typically higher in the first quarter, but this kind of drop is unprecedented.

Even so, each of the top 20 highest-paid lobbying firms increased their second quarter revenue over the same period last year. Together that relatively small collection of firms raked in $117 million over three months as their clients sought to influence Congress and the Trump administration.

Topping the list nearly every year, Akin, Gump and Brownstein, Hyatt brought in $12.5 and $12.3 million, both record second-quarter revenues for the influential K Street firms. Veteran firm Holland & Knight increased its second quarter revenue to nearly $7.2 million over $6 million this time last year. Each of those firms signed 20 or more new clients since April.

Lobbying firms that market their close ties with President Trump also enjoyed massive jumps in revenue. Ballard Partners saw its year-over-year revenue rise to $6.5 million from $4.7 million last year, signing 25 new clients since April. Run by prolific Trump fundraiser Brian Ballard , the company ranks among the top firms despite deploying only eight registered lobbyists.

American Continental Group , run by Trump campaign adviser David Urban , brought in $4.4 million, its best quarter to date. Miller Strategies , whose top lobbyist has raised millions for Trump’s reelection campaign, increased its year-over-year haul to $3.4 million from $2.1 million.

Established K Street firms and lobbying shops with close ties to Trump are thriving. Clients shelled out $418 million in lobbying contracts to outside firms, the highest second quarter mark on record. However, overall lobbying spending dropped because companies, trade associations and other groups reduced their spending on their own internal government affairs departments. Self-reported lobbying spending totaled $560 million, down from $621 million this time last year.

Groups spending less include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , the annual top lobbying spender. The Chamber is pushing to get payroll tax cuts and COVID-19 liability protections for businesses included in the next relief package. The powerful business group failed to get many of its priorities in the CARES Act when it spent $22 million on lobbying to start the year. The Chamber spent a relatively low $15 million in the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year drop of almost $3 million. Senate Republicans’ proposal does not include a payroll tax cut , which would do nothing to help millions of unemployed Americans.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was the second most-lobbied bill of all time, drawing clients from every major industry, and lawmakers were under heavy pressure to pass bipartisan legislation quickly. Congress is being far more careful — and sluggish — with its next stimulus package.

“This package is more methodical,” Rich Gold, public policy and regulation group leader at Holland & Knight, told the Hill . “I also think staff are definitely more in the heavy vetting stage because these programs are more mature now. They really want to make sure what you’re asking for, there’s more opposition to it. Which is both right and good.”

Many influential industry groups did not get what they asked for in the first round of COVID-19 relief packages. House Democrats passed their own $3 trillion relief package in May but Republican leaders in the Senate flatly rejected the bill. Senate Republicans and the White House have largely negotiated the next stimulus package — expected to cost $1 trillion — without input from Democrats. The urgency to pass legislation comes as millions of Americans who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 could lose expanded unemployment benefits if Congress doesn’t extend them.

Researcher Dan Auble contributed to this report.



