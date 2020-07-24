Politics Podcast: The U.S. Isn’t Prepared For A Pandemic Election

Articles

The clock is ticking for states to make sure they can safely and effectively administer this November’s general election. In March, it became clear that states needed to reconfigure in-person voting and significantly scale up mail voting so that Americans could cast their ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. During the primaries, voters experienced postponed elections, consolidated polling places, long lines, mail ballots that never reached them and long delays in counting those ballots.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, election attorney Myrna Pérez of the Brennan Center for Justice joins Galen Druke and Nathaniel Rakich to discuss how prepared states are for the general election, with only 100 days remaining.

