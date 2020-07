Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 00:10 Hits: 0

The president links billions of dollars in federal aid to school districts that reopen fully but acknowledges that in some coronavirus hot spots, the start of the school year may need to be delayed.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/23/894926364/trump-announces-new-guidelines-for-reopening-schools?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics