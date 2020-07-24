The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Katie Porter Cuts Lockheed Martin Exec Down To Size For Asking For CARES Money

This Lockheed Martin executive had no idea what hit him when Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) started questioning him about Lockheed's request for funds under the CARES Act. Don't these people know by now, they need to do their homework? They are going to be grilled, and grilled HARD about why, if they have immense wealth, they are trying to take money that is set aside for struggling smaller businesses. They'd damn well better have answers, and this dude had nothin'. She asked him about the fact that Lockheed wrote a letter to the White House asking for bailout money, and he claimed not to be aware of that letter. Then the fun began. REP. PORTER: Did Lockheed Martin request money under the CARES Act? EXEC: Yes, Ma'am. REP. PORTER: Why? EXEC: Because of the disruption associated with COVID-19.

