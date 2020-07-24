How Progressives And Democrats Can Unite To Win

Articles

Friday, 24 July 2020

Promising polls show Democrats strongly united as we move toward fall elections, with supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren currently showing near unanimous support for Biden. Given the hard feelings from the 2016 presidential primary, the lack of enthusiasm among young voters and Bernie supporters that cost us dearly in the 2016 election, and the sometimes fractious policy battles we have seen in the party over the last few years, it is clear that Donald Trump is the Democratic Party's great unifier. But what is also true is that the Biden campaign, after a bruising primary, is doing a good job of bringing progressives to the table and making them feel better about his candidacy. The issue task forces the campaign set up in combination with Bernie's policy team, the close working relationship he has clearly established with Warren on developing policy ideas, his strong new progressive/populist positioning on a series of major economic and climate issues, the campaign's behind the scenes, but extremely important outreach work to progressive groups and opinion leaders, and Biden naming strong progressive Ted Kaufman as his transition chief are all signs this campaign truly gets how important it is to build enthusiasm in the progressive wing of the party. The rest of the Democratic Party needs to learn from the way the Biden campaign is moving here.

