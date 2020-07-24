Donnie Deutsch On Stunning New Trump Polls: 'He Steals The Election, Or He Quits'

Articles

Pretty stunning polling out this morning, showing Trump behind almost everywhere. The Morning Joe crew devoted a long segment to chewing over the numbers. "Let's start with polling, Quinnipiac polling out of the state of Florida shows President Trump trailing by 13 points in Florida. Former vice president Joe Biden leads President Trump 51% to 38% among Florida voters," Mika Brzezinski said. "Biden also leads Trump in three Fox News state polls, Pennsylvania, Biden leads by 11 points, 50 to 39. In Michigan by nine points, 49 to 40%. And in Minnesota by 13 points, 51 to 38%. And in a new Quinnipiac University poll out of Texas, Biden leading Trump by a single point, 45% to 44. That's statistically tied, falling within the poll's three point margin of error. But wow." "When we were in law school, professors would throw at my classmates and I questions, cases that we wanted nothing to do with, and yet it was our job to figure out how to defend a person we didn't want to defend or make an argument that we wouldn't make most of the time because it wouldn't pass the straight face test, as Professor Pearson said," Scarborough said.

