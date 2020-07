Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 16:06 Hits: 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) knocked Republicans on Friday, blaming their "disarray" for a looming expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits. “This weekend, millions of Americans...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508887-pelosi-schumer-knock-gop-over-disarray-ahead-of-unemployment-cliff