Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 10:51 Hits: 3

Housing advocates and landlords alike say if Congress doesn't extend or replace the extra payments expiring this weekend, millions of out-of-work Americans won't be able to afford to pay their rent.

(Image credit: Merry Collins)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/24/894996949/concern-over-evictions-rise-as-covid-19-unemployment-benefits-expire?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics