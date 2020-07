Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

A new Guantánamo defense lawyer says he needs 30 months to prepare for the 9/11 trial, meaning it's unlikely to begin before next year's 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

(Image credit: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images)

