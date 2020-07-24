Sinclair's Eric Bolling Gives 'Plandemic' Conspiracy Theorists Platform To Attack Dr. Fauci

Articles

Sinclair Broadcasting, a network which at one time was rumored to be considering hiring sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly, actually did hire another sexual harasser who was also suspended from Fox, Eric Bolling. Sinclair has been a cesspool of misinformation, with the company doing its best to take over as many local media stations as they believed they could get away with. They were regularly airing segments from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, before finally dropping him at the end of last year. That hasn't stopped the network from continuing to pollute the political waters with segments like the one documented by Media Matters with Bolling this week.

