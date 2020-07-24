Friday News Dump: Overnight, CDC Says It's Fine For Kids To Go To School! And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 14:28 Hits: 5

That CDC, they just keep surprising us with half-baked recommendations! See what happens when you give right-wing political appointees the final word on policy? Seems not at all suspicious that the CDC released a “just send the kids to school” paper on a Thursday night with no writing credits attached https://t.co/dOOCPKYvRI — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 24, 2020 The biggest issue with Trump’s politicization of agencies is that we’ve lost trust. That means even if the science supported the CDC guidance to open schools, Americans can’t TRUST that its good faith science supported guidance and not a bow to WH demands. — girl who wishes her name weren’t Karen???? (@Karen_Bethany_) July 24, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/friday-news-dump-overnight-cdc-says-its