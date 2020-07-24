Sen. Kamala Harris Roasts Terrified Trump Nominee With Simple Questions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 15:25

Patrick Hovakimian has been nominated for General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but it was his current work at the Department of Justice about which he seemed confused. Senator Kamala Harris asked him some very simple yes/no questions about his knowledge of and/or involvement in the deployment of Stormtroopers extra-military troops to cities like Portland, to clamp down violently on peaceful demonstrators, protesting vile police brutality and racism against Black people. Instead of answering her directly, Hovakimian seemed shaky, sweaty, and confused. Much like a person might seem if the answer to her questions might have gotten him into some trouble. SEN. HARRIS: In your current role at the Department of Justice, have you reviewed, approved, or supervised the deployment of federal law enforcement officers to these protests? HOVAKIMIAN: The deployment of federal law enforcement officers. Uh... SEN. HARRIS: Well, let's not parse words. Were you in any way involved in the decision to send federal officers to these locations? HOVAKIMIAN: Senator, I'm a current DOJ official. There's a lot happening right now, and... SEN. HARRIS: Please, if you could do a yes or no answer, that would be helpful. HOVAKIMIAN: Senator, I advise the attorney general, and the deputy attorney general on any number of topics... SEN. HARRIS: Have you advised on this topic? Let's focus on the subject that I've raised.

