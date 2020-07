Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

President Trump often cites the coronavirus case fatality rate, saying it is more important than the number of cases or deaths. But medical experts say it's not a good way to measure the pandemic.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/24/894818106/trumps-favorite-coronavirus-metric-the-case-fatality-is-unreliable?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics