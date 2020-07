Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 09:03 Hits: 7

The former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser is said to be getting serious consideration from the Biden campaign, even though she has never run for elective office.

(Image credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/24/894599904/susan-rice-perhaps-an-unlikely-contender-lands-on-bidens-vp-shortlist?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics