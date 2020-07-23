Trump Dumps Jacksonville As RNC Host: &#8216;We&#8217;ll Have A Very Nice Something&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 22:55 Hits: 4

President Trump began his Thursday press conference with a curveball announcement that the Republican National Convention will no longer be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right,” Trump said. “To have a big convention, it’s not the right time.”

The President then added that “there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe” as coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the country.

Trump went on to say that he would still deliver a convention speech but in a “different form” without going into detail about what that entails.

Although Trump said that RNC delegates will still report to Charlotte, North Carolina — which he originally moved the RNC largely out of after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) refused to guarantee that the convention could be held at full capacity — he did not go into detail about the RNC’s new plan but teased that “we’ll have a very nice something.”

The President’s whiplash-inducing announcement comes after he recently held rallies and events in Tulsa, Phoenix, South Dakota and Georgia where crowds of maskless attendees appeared to forgo social distancing.

