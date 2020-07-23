Kevin McCarthy Cites A Man's Inspiring Success Story When Asked If The GOP Has A Problem With Women

Articles

It's 2020, and Donald Trump and the rest of the Republicans are shedding white, suburban women voters faster than the state of Florida is shedding the coronavirus. When asked about this phenomenon in his press briefing today he gave this rather curious answer. Instead of rattling off an example of a recent success story by a Republican woman, he chose instead to tell the story of a Republican congressman. In poker, this is called 'a tell.' Source: Raw Story “There are more women running in the Republican Party for Congress than at any time in the history of this country,” he said. “So if you want to measure it based on that, I think we’re improving.” He then pivoted to talking about recently elected Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) as an example of the GOP’s progress. “Our newest member elected to this Congress, Mike Garcia, he’s not a woman, but he’s a first-generation American,” he said. “He understood why his father left a country to come to America, because he believed in a better life for his children.”

