Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., addressed a public confrontation she had with Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., earlier this week. She said her family "did not raise me to accept abuse from men."

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

