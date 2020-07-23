The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cafeterias Used By White House Staff Closed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The jokes just write themselves at this point, don't they? Source: New York Times Two cafeterias used by White House staff members were closed and contact tracing was conducted after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump administration official said on Wednesday night. The cafeterias are in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building, which are part of the White House complex and are next to the West Wing. It was not immediately clear whether the employee was a cafeteria worker, and the White House did not say what kind of symptoms the person showed. The White House notified employees about measures in an email and said that there was no need for them to self-quarantine, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

