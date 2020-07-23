Mayor Of Portland Gassed By Federal Officers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 15:09 Hits: 5

I suppose if Trump's Brownshirts can rough up Moms, they might as well use teargas on the Mayor while they're at it. Source: Associated Press The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him and drank water. He didn’t leave his spot at the front, however, and continued to take gas. Around Wheeler, the protest raged, with demonstrators lighting a large fire in the space between the fence and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse and the pop-pop-pop of federal agents deploying tear gas and stun grenades into the crowd. It wasn’t immediately clear if the federal agents knew Wheeler was in the crowd when they used the tear gas.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/mayor-portland-gassed-federal-officers