BAM! AOC Not Ready To Make Nice With Ted Yoho, Puts His 'Fcking B*tch' Slam On Record

Hey Ted Yoho, who's the beyoch now? AOC took to Twitter after Ted Yoho's non-apology apology. Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others.I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept.Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020 And this morning, she took to the House floor. (How dare she drop an eff bomb ...by quoting a Republican?) AOC is removing the spleen of old Yoho. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 23, 2020

