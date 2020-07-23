The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Matt Gaetz’s ‘Clerical Error’: $28,000 Taxpayer Money Misspent On A Racist Adviser

What Rep. Matt Gaetz’s staff is calling a “glorified clerical error” represents tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars improperly spent on a racist "speechwriting adviser." There's also a suspicious, secret TV contract, probably with a family member. Politico did a deep dive into Gaetz’s spending in an article titled, “Matt Gaetz appears to run afoul of House ethics rules.” But the findings are far more damning than the title would imply. For starters, Gaetz improperly used taxpayer money on a guy who was deemed too racist for the Trump administration: The Florida Republican concedes that he improperly sent $28,000 in taxpayer funds to a limited liability company connected to the speech-writing consultant, Darren Beattie, a former White House aide who was ousted after appearing at a convention known as a forum for racist and white supremacist views. Gaetz’s aides said it was a clerical error that they are now working to reverse. House rules explicitly prohibit spending taxpayer dollars on speech-writing consultants. And it sure looks like someone was trying to conceal who was getting that taxpayer money:

