Dr. Birx Warns State Leaders That 11 Cities Need Aggressive Action To Control Virus

So the Scarf Lady does occasionally tell the truth! Yesterday Dr. Deborah Birx warned state and local leaders in a private phone call that 11 major cities are seeing increases in the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 and should take “aggressive” steps to mitigate their outbreaks. She identified Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis as trouble spots. Via The Center for Public Integrity: "What started out very much as a southern and western epidemic is starting to move up the East Coast into Tennessee, Arkansas, up into Missouri, up across Colorado, and obviously we’re talking about increases now in Baltimore,” she said. “So this is really critical that everybody is following this and making sure they’re being aggressive about mitigation efforts.”

