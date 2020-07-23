SENATOR SCROOGE: Mitch McConnell Wants To Swap Out $2400 Unemployment Bonus For $400

Articles

Oh, look. Senate Republicans and the White House have agreed in principle to throw Americans a tiny little bone with the next round of unemployment payments: $400 a month instead of the $2400 a month they were getting to stay home and stop spreading coronavirus. Now, many of those people are in imminent danger of losing their homes. Maybe that's the plan of the Giant Underpants Gnome in the Oval Office: If enough people lose their homes, they can't vote against him! "Tonight looks like there has been some fundamental agreement, I'm quoting now, between Senate Republicans and the White House on aspects of the relief bill and one of those ideas that Republicans appear to be coalescing around is unemployment insurance," Ali Velshi said. "Right now, the millions of Americans who lost their jobs, thanks to coronavirus, have been eligible for up to an extra $600 a week to cover their bills over and above what state unemployment insurance would pay. That expires at the end of the month. For some Americans, that expires this week. Sources tell CNBC that Republicans are thinking of replacing that relief. Well, that's a relief. Oh, wait a second, they're thinking of replacing it with $100 a week. That would be a loss of $2,000 a month for Americans who need it most." Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who serves on the labor committee, talked about the proposal. "The Republicans have created a death trap for every American to walk into called covid-19," she said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/senator-scrooge-mitch-mcconnell-wants-swap