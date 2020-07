Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 4

The Trump administration is threatening to ban the hugely popular TikTok social app, the latest effort by the administration to prevent Chinese companies from gaining access to U.S. markets.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/23/894548486/why-president-trump-wants-to-push-for-a-tiktok-app-ban?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics