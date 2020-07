Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced legislation on Wednesday that would provide grants for independent live music venue operators affected by coronavirus stay-at-home orders.The Save Our Stages Act would authorize $10...

