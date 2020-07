Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:50 Hits: 5

The White House and a key group of Senate GOP negotiators struck a deal on Wednesday for new coronavirus testing funds.The forthcoming proposal, text of which is expected to be released Thursday, will provide $16 billion in new funding for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508603-senate-gop-and-white-house-strike-deal-on-16-billion-for-coronavirus-testing