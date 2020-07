Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:23 Hits: 11

Senate Republicans are badly divided over whether to include stimulus checks or a payroll-tax cut in the new coronavirus relief package. Some GOP senators warn that to stay around $1 trillion for the Republican bill they might have to pick between...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508612-gop-may-face-choice-on-tax-cut-or-stimulus-checks