Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 19:33 Hits: 3

The civil rights organization argues the Department of Education has directed states to unfairly divert relief funds from public to private schools.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/22/894318170/naacp-sues-betsy-devos-over-federal-aid-money-for-private-schools?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics