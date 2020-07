Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:05 Hits: 3

While Congress is debating whether to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok on government devices, the Trump administration is threatening a broader clampdown, given the app's Chinese roots.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/22/894343562/trump-administration-is-considering-ban-on-tiktok-in-the-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics