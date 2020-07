Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:05 Hits: 3

The U.S. ambassador to the U.K. allegedly made sexist and racist remarks. He also told colleagues President Trump asked him to help get the British Open golf tournament at one of Trump's resorts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/22/894343505/state-departments-inspector-general-probes-the-u-s-ambassador-to-britain?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics